Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.98. 28,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,906. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $425.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

