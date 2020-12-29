Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.09. 2,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,644. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $169.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

