Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crew Energy (CWEGF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS: CWEGF):

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $0.60. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.50 to $0.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,382. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

