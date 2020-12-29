Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/11/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/10/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/2/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/27/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

11/19/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

