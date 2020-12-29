Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WB traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 91,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

