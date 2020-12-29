Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 107,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

