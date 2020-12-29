Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.