Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.01. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

