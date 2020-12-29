Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 64.00% 75.54% 16.47% Western Copper and Gold N/A -4.49% -4.44%

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Western Copper and Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Western Copper and Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 4.53 $1.08 million N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$1.33 million ($0.02) -65.50

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Western Copper and Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

