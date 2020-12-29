Whole Earth Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,876 call options on the company. This is an increase of 661% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 15,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

