Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

