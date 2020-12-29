Wings Price Tops $0.0304 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $16,435.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

