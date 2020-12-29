Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wirecard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Wirecard has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.49.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

