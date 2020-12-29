World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 342,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 189,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000.

GLDM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,697. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

