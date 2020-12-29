Xaya (CHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,214.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Xaya has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.85 million and $4,214.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,251,759 coins and its circulating supply is 45,109,632 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

