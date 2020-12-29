Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

