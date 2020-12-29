XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0002

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Graviex, FCoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, XMax has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a market cap of $2.98 million and $548,705.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,927,848,099 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, ABCC, DDEX, Coinrail, Hotbit, OTCBTC, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

