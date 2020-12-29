YFValue Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00134931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00188903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00590068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00314352 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00053727 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

