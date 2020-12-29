Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $770.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $770.00, but opened at $740.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $772.00, with a volume of 6,955 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £198.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 735.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 673.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.