Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 33.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

