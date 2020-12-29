Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.55. Crocs reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 58,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

