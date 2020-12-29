Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

HST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,957. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

