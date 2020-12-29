Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.98 Million

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $575.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $621.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 2,605,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 222,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

