Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $1.00 EPS

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Watsco reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.53. 91,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.66. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

