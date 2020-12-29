Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $414.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.60 million and the lowest is $408.70 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $403.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,974,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

