Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $153.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $117.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $588.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.10 million to $592.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.20 million, with estimates ranging from $594.90 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AOSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

AOSL traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 202,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a P/E ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 2.57.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.