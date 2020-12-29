Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

