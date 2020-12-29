Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 6,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

