Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.84 Million

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $209.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.15 million to $216.80 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $193.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $906.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.50 million to $944.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

