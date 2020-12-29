Zacks: Analysts Expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will post $2.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Myomo posted sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $6.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 million to $6.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.53 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myomo.

MYO stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Myomo has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $40.00.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

