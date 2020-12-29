Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,510. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.