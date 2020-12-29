Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 203,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

