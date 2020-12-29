Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,621. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

