Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of LGIH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 141,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

