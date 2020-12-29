Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Limelight Networks reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. 32,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.73 million, a P/E ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $193,635.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,908 shares of company stock worth $921,411. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

