Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

