Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.91. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

DOOO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,757. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 3.03. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

