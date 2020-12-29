Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.69.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.73. The stock had a trading volume of 518,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.40. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.