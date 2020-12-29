Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.