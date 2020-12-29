Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Buy”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Solar continues to expand manufacturing capacity, given the growing demand for solar modules. It is undergoing a strategic transition that involves replacement of its legacy manufacturing fleet with the new Series 6 module. With solid demand worldwide, First Solar is investing heftily in production ramp up of this module. It expects the Series 6 production to reach 7.3 to 7.7 GW by 2021. Going ahead, it expects to make investments of $450-$550 million during the remaining of 2020. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. The impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have also adversely affected certain purchasers of modules and systems. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

FSLR stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $109.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,335,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

