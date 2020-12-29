Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, LATOKEN, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00140974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00192985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00601169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00322987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055445 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.