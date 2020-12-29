Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39.

About Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

