ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0002

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $40,692.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00290825 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02145187 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

