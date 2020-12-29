Zeusshield Trading Down 17.8% This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $159,210.13 and $32,115.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

