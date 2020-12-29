ZIMBOCASH Price Reaches $0.0061 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $43,250.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00141847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00205677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00604032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00055373 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,388 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars.

