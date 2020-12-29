Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.89. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

