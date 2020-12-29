Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Dali Rajic Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at $68,567,049.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $199.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.01 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

