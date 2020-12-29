Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Dali Rajic Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at $68,567,049.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $199.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.01 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $212.59.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
