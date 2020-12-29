ZTCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00282377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.08 or 0.02050044 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

