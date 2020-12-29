Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.31

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and traded as high as $42.47. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 38,459 shares changing hands.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.