$0.03 EPS Expected for Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Telenav posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 356.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 69.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Telenav by 606.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 85,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

TNAV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 212,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,643. The company has a market cap of $224.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

